Truck Loses Roof to Railroad Overpass

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
A truck carrying U.S. mail from Westport to Stamford today lost its roof after impacting the railroad overpass on Saugatuck Avenue. The driver, who was uninjured, said he was taking the alternate route because of traffic on I-95. Traffic on the roadway was shut down while structural engineers checked the overpass for damage. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 12/27/16 at 09:09 AM
