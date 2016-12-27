Truck Hits Railroad Overpass



A truck carrying U.S. mail from Westport to Stamford hit the Metro-North railroad overpass today on Saugatuck Avenue. The impact tore off part of the truck. Metropolitan Transportation Authority police were on the scene and were checking for any structural damage. Traffic was delayed while the inspection and cleanup were underway. The truck can be seen in the background. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

