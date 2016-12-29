Thursday, December 29, 2016



9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Art to the Max”

11 a.m. - Westport Library - Scratch TinkerShop (grades 3-6)

12:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Python TinkerShop (grades 4-7)

2 p.m. - Westport Library - Vacation Film Festival: “The Secret Life of Pets”

5 p.m. - Westport Library - #ThrowbackThursdays

6:30 p.m. - Westport Library - Chess Club for Adults

