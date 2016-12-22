Thursday, December 22, 2016



8 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Saugatuck TOD Subcommittee

9 a.m. - Westport Senior Center - CSA Enhancement Committee

9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Gilbertie’s (7 Sylvan Lane) - Special Westport Winter Farmers Market

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Art to the Max”

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/#Iammore Exhibition”

4 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportMAKES: Last-Minute Holiday Crafts

5 p.m. - Westport Library - #ThrowbackThursdays

6:15 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Westport Youth Commission Executive Session

7 p.m. - Westport Library - WestportMAKES: “An Inconsistent Story in Stealing” Film Premiere

7:15 a.m. - Town Hall Room 201/201A - Westport Youth Commission

