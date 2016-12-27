Three Juveniles Arrested in Westport Pursuit

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Three juveniles in a stolen car early Christmas morning ran a red light and set off a police chase and widespread manhunt for one of them in Westport’s center that ended four hours later, police said today.
The pursuit of the youth, said to be a 16-year-old from Norwalk, involved a bungled attempt to steal another car, smashing it into a Webb Road garage of its owner, and running through backyards on Whitney Street until caught on Compo Road North.
In the end, the three were in custody, not identified because of their ages, and facing a variety of charges, including larceny, failure to obey a stoplight, engaging in pursuit, and possession of alcohol by a minor, police said.
Police gave this account: at about 3:30 a.m., officers responded to CVS Pharmacy on Post Road East on a report of suspicious males entering and leaving the store several times.
The males left the store operating a white Toyota Camry. K-9 Officer James Loomer observed a vehicle fitting that description go through a red light on Post Road East near Myrtle Avenue.
He activated his lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued on Myrtle Avenue, then Main Street, and turned on to Richmondville Avenue where the front passenger fled. The two others in the car, stolen in Stamford, were taken into custody.
Police launched a widespread manhunt for the male, fanning out to nearby streets but not coming up with the suspect. At about 7:30 a.m., a caller from 1 Webb Road said someone just attempted to steal his vehicle after he left it running in the driveway.
The caller said he heard a loud crash of his vehicle smashing into the front of his garage, but when he came out, the vehicle was unoccupied. Police began a track with a K9, looking for the suspect.
A short time later, a resident at 37 Whitney St. said he saw a black male running through yards on the street.
Police set up a perimeter on nearby streets, and Officer Shawn Wong Won located the suspect on Compo Road North and determined he was the third person in the stolen car from Richmondville Avenue.
All three were issued a court date of Jan. 4 at Bridgeport Juvenile Court.
Meanwhile, Westport firefighters were called to inspect the damage to the garage door on Webb Road, and they then summoned a building inspector to further examine the damage.
Posted 12/27/16 at 02:45 PM
Comments
