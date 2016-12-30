State Cuts Additional $444K in ECS Aid to Westport

Thursday, December 29, 2016
The governor’s budget office said today Westport’s Educational Cost Sharing (ECS) aid from the state would be cut an additional $443,947, bringing the total reduction from the previous fiscal year to $1,517,602. In addition, Westport will see a $146,394 reduction in its Local Capital Improvement Program (LoCIP) grant. While every town is touched by the $50 million in reductions, the cuts to education largely fall on the state’s wealthiest communities. Administration officials said the cuts had to be made now to achieve the savings goals included in the current 2016-17 state budget. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Ctmirror.org graphic
