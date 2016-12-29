Squirrel Knocks Out Power

Thursday, December 29, 2016
A squirrel on a transformer knocked out power to 80 customers early today in the northern part of Westport, an Eversource spokesman said.
The outage from 7:43 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. affected customers in the Crooked Mile Road, Cavalry Road, Viking Green and nearby areas, said spokesman Frank Poirot.
He said repair crews found the cause to be a squirrel on a transformer.
“In cold weather, they go there to keep warm,” Poirot said.
Posted 12/29/16 at 09:43 AM
Comments
