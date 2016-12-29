Squirrel Knocks Out Power

A squirrel on a transformer knocked out power to 80 customers early today in the northern part of Westport, an Eversource spokesman said.

The outage from 7:43 a.m. to 9:20 a.m. affected customers in the Crooked Mile Road, Cavalry Road, Viking Green and nearby areas, said spokesman Frank Poirot.

He said repair crews found the cause to be a squirrel on a transformer.

“In cold weather, they go there to keep warm,” Poirot said.