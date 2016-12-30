Speeding Stop Again Leads to Westporter’s Drug Arrest

Friday, December 30, 2016
For the second time in six months, a 25-year-old Westport man stopped for speeding early today ended up arrested on drug charges, police said.
Police said at 12:09 a.m. Officer James Loomer, who is a K-9 handler, was on routine patrol and pulled over Remington Woodhull of Roseville Road for a speeding violation.
The officer could see that he was extremely nervous and as a result, believed that Woodhull may be hiding contraband in the vehicle even though denied having anything illegal, said Lt. David Farrell.
“At this point, Officer Loomer deployed his Police Service Dog Atlas in order to determine if there were narcotics in the vehicle,” he said. The dog indicated there were and upon a search, a small amount of heroin was located.
The 2009 Staples High School graduate, who was arrested for narcotics possession in a similar speeding stop in June (see WestportNow June 24, 2016), was placed under arrest and charged with possession of narcotics.
Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date of Jan. 10, police said.
