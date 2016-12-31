Saturday, December 31, 2016 - First Night



10 a.m. - Westport Library - HTC Vive Virtual Reality Demo

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Gilbertie’s (7 Sylvan Lane) - Westport Winter Farmers Market

Noon - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Art to the Max”

3 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Various venues - 23rd annual First Night Westport Weston - Click here for detailed schedule

