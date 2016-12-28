Richard Pustar, 83

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Richard Pustar of Westport died Dec. 13 at home. He was 83.
The husband of the late Barbara (Britto) Pustar, he was born in Stamford on Dec. 9, 1933 and was the son of the late Frank and Bertha (Sterc) Pustari. He worked for SNET as a technician for many years and in his later years he drove for Enterprise for enjoyment. He was an avid golfer and loved animals.
Survivors include two sons: Rit Pustari of Stratford, Bob Pustari of Norwalk, two daughters: Vickie Pastuszak of Delray Beach, Florida, Debbie Pustari of Denver, Colorado, one brother: William Pustari and his wife Barbara of New Canaan, one sister: Doris Macari of Norwalk, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one nephew and two nieces.
All services were private.
Posted 12/27/16 at 03:17 PM
Comments
Next entry: Westport Real Estate Price Reductions
Previous entry: Balmy 60-Degree Weather
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy