Richard Pustar, 83

Richard Pustar of Westport died Dec. 13 at home. He was 83.

The husband of the late Barbara (Britto) Pustar, he was born in Stamford on Dec. 9, 1933 and was the son of the late Frank and Bertha (Sterc) Pustari. He worked for SNET as a technician for many years and in his later years he drove for Enterprise for enjoyment. He was an avid golfer and loved animals.

Survivors include two sons: Rit Pustari of Stratford, Bob Pustari of Norwalk, two daughters: Vickie Pastuszak of Delray Beach, Florida, Debbie Pustari of Denver, Colorado, one brother: William Pustari and his wife Barbara of New Canaan, one sister: Doris Macari of Norwalk, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one nephew and two nieces.

All services were private.