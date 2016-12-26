Readying for New Year’s Day Compo Plunge

Westport’s Temple Israel is readying for its 10th annual Freezin’ for a Reason Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day at Compo Beach.



Participants in the Jan. 1, 2016 event. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

Participants in the Jan. 1, 2016 event. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

The 11 a.m. event will benefit all the previous years’ charity recipients in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the plunge, according to Tom Paterson, one of the co-founders.

“This group came together 10 years ago as a dare from a friend for me to jump in the Long Island Sound,” he said. “Today 10 years later we have raised over $800,000 for various charities.”

Patterson said there will be a coffee and a donut truck at the Plunge and afterward participants are invited to a brunch at O’Neill’s Pub & Restaurant in South Norwalk.

Those interested in participating are asked to sign up at http://www.crowdrise.com/TIPolarBearsPlunge2017 .