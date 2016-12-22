Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
The finest homemade Thai food, great for sitdown and take-out located in Downtown, Westport
Boca Restaurant & Bar, 43 Main ST. Westport, 203-557-0720, open 7 Days starting at 11:30 a.m.
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Public Input Sought on Updating Town Plan

Email Favicon Facebook Favicon LinkedIn Favicon

The Westport Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) is seeking public input as it updates the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).

The plan is a blueprint for how the town wants to develop over the next 10 to 20 years and is a guide to local decision making in areas such as natural resources preservation, economic development, housing, land use, and public services.

The current plan was adopted in 2007 and by state statute must be updated every 10 years.

The P&Z has scheduled a public meeting for public input on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Town Hall auditorium.

“Attendance by Westport residents will help insure that the 2017 Plan reflects community goals,” an announcement said.

It said the document will guide town decision making on protecting the resources important to residents, guiding growth and change, and identifying facilities and services needed or wanted to support the community.

“The meeting will provide an opportunity for Westport residents to identify issues of concern to them and suggest priorities and strategies for the updated Plan,” the announcement said.

“Following the public meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission will be looking at identified issues and evaluating strategies to help guide the community in the future.”

“This Plan is an important document which will be used to guide future conservation and development activity over the next decade and beyond,” said Cathy Walsh, P&Z chair.

Added First Selectman Jim Marpe: “The Town Plan will help us approach the future with vision and confidence.  I hope Westport residents will share their thoughts and ideas at this meeting.”

Posted 12/21/16 at 11:27 AM

Comments

Comment Policy

No comments yet.

You need to Register and be logged in to post comments. If you are already registered but are not logged in, you can Login here.

Name:

Email:

Location:

URL:

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

You must be logged in to comment. You must also answer the question or solve the equation below:

What is missing: North, South, East, ----? (4 character(s) required)

Please note by clicking on "Submit" you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Inappropriate posts may be removed.

Next entry: Granger at the Movies: ‘La La Land,’ ‘Nocturnal Animals,’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue One’

Previous entry: Winter Dawn in Westport

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC -- Personal Training for Life -- (203) 454-0709 -- Westport, CT

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC

serving Westport
since 1995

peakpersonalfitnessct.com

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body & want to do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Gus Kalivas, CPA, Financial Advisor, Ameriprise WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC