Public Input Sought on Updating Town Plan

The Westport Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) is seeking public input as it updates the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD).

The plan is a blueprint for how the town wants to develop over the next 10 to 20 years and is a guide to local decision making in areas such as natural resources preservation, economic development, housing, land use, and public services.

The current plan was adopted in 2007 and by state statute must be updated every 10 years.

The P&Z has scheduled a public meeting for public input on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Town Hall auditorium.

“Attendance by Westport residents will help insure that the 2017 Plan reflects community goals,” an announcement said.

It said the document will guide town decision making on protecting the resources important to residents, guiding growth and change, and identifying facilities and services needed or wanted to support the community.

“The meeting will provide an opportunity for Westport residents to identify issues of concern to them and suggest priorities and strategies for the updated Plan,” the announcement said.

“Following the public meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission will be looking at identified issues and evaluating strategies to help guide the community in the future.”

“This Plan is an important document which will be used to guide future conservation and development activity over the next decade and beyond,” said Cathy Walsh, P&Z chair.

Added First Selectman Jim Marpe: “The Town Plan will help us approach the future with vision and confidence. I hope Westport residents will share their thoughts and ideas at this meeting.”