Patrick J. Dinley, 76

Patrick J. Dinley of Delray Beach, Florida, a former Westport resident, died Dec. 10 at home following a two-year battle with cancer. He was 76.



Patrick Dinley: former Westporter. Contributed photo : former Westporter.

He was born March 17, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Kathryn Opal (Henderson) and Lawrence Jerome Dinley. An only child, he grew up in Ellwood City, Pennsylania, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1958.

After four years at The Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania, he graduated in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Positions at Xerox and Thompson Imperial followed, but he began a 40-year career in the small appliance business when he took the role of sales associate for General Electric in 1966.

The following year, he married the love of his life, Carol (Connie) Diane Conners on March 18, 1967, and they began to build a family and life together.

After 10 years and several positions at General Electric, he accepted a job as regional sales manager for Norelco and relocated his wife and three young children to Cleveland, Ohio.

The man who hired him at the time said, “I’ve gone to five customers and asked them who the best guy is. Four out of five said your name. How does that feel?” Patrick replied, “I want to know the one who didn’t name me!”

Initially turning down an offer to relocate to Norelco’s U.S. headquarters in New York to head up national accounts, he finally agreed in 1978 and was promoted to vice president, sales in 1981. He and his family settled in Westport where the couple raised their children.

After 10 years of building impressive sales and leading Norelco to its number one position in the shaver marketplace, he was named president and CEO of the organization in 1991, which became known as Philips Domestic Appliance & Personal Care.

During this time, he was credited with bringing back the legendary animated Santa Claus sledding over snow hills on a Norelco shaver with the tagline “Nöelco—even our name says “Merry Christmas.”

In 2000, he was named a Lifetime Humanitarian Award Honoree by the Housewares Charity Foundation, selected by the International Housewares Association for his humanitarian efforts and exceptional leadership.

After 40-years of jumping on an off of airplanes and traveling the world, he retired on March 31, 2002, moving with his wife to Delray Beach.

Despite achieving great professional success, Patrick did not see himself as a high-powered corporate player, but rather as a motivator and cultivated a sense of “family” among his many loyal employees.

He knew everyone by name from the mailroom to the boardroom. A consummate salesman and relationship builder with genuine charm and charisma, he had an uncanny ability to make friends wherever he went.

Not one to sit idle, he started PROforma Communications Group with his son, Brian, in 2002. PROforma is a recognized leader in promotional products, commercial printing, corporate apparel, and eCommerce solutions.

The company later grew when the youngest daughter, Bryce, joined in 2008. The successful trio became members of the PROforma Million Dollar Club in 2009, and they achieved the industry’s highest level of success in 2012 when they were inducted into PROforma’s Multi-Million Dollar Club, a prestigious group in which only the top half of 1-percent in the industry qualify.

Patrick was a voracious reader, enjoyed taking his growing family on summer vacations each year, loved a wide array of music, and was a gifted trumpet player during his early years.

His larger than life personality and infectious laugh could fill a room, and his sharp sense of humor and quick wit made him the king of one-liners.

An incredible husband and father, Patrick would pause important business meetings to take calls from his wife and his kids, he would log thousands of miles to drive his kids to college because he enjoyed the memories they made along the way, and he was generous to a fault.

An avid golfer, though he would tell you no one ever mistook him for a pro or even an amateur, Patrick played three to four times per week at Indian Spring Country Club in Boynton Beach.

However, his happiest times were spent surrounded by his wife, three children and four grandchildren. He was the quintessential family man, an exceptional businessman, and one of the last true gentlemen.

He is survived by his wife, Connie, of nearly 50 years; daughter and son-in-law, Brigg and Peter Hyland of New Fairfield, Connecticut; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Leigh Dinley of West Palm Beach, Florida; daughter and son-in-law, Bryce and Jason Fulton of Wellington, Florida, and grandchildren Thompson (14) and Bronwyn Hyland (12), and Burke (10) and Bergen Fulton (8).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gift donations be made in Patrick Dinley’s name to: Trustbridge, 5300 East Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33407 or call (561)494-6888 for additional information or donation form.