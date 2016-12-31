Out of the Woods After Fatal Crash



UPDATE A van involved in an early morning crash on I-95 in Westport was hauled out of the woods and up an embankment just before mid-day today. State police said one person was killed and several injured in the 5:15 a.m. accident in which four persons fled the scene. Three were found and arrested on Westport streets off of Greens Farms Road a short time later. State police reopened the northbound lanes at 12:20 p.m. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo



