The year 2016 saw many changes in Westport and WestportNow was there every step of the way.

Now in our 14th year of publication, we are deeply grateful for the support shown by our growing legion of readers and advertisers.



The closing of Oscar’s on Main Street in 2016 followed soon after by the death of owner Lee Papageorge left an empty spot in Westport’s center and in the hearts of Westporters. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

It is with your help that we are able to document day-to-day life in Westport in a way unmatched by any other publication. With readers not only in Westport but around the world, we are extremely proud to be the No. 1 source of news and information about our town.

As is our tradition, our New Year’s gift to readers is a photo review of the past year, which includes many photos submitted by you. Depicting major events and some not so major, they were all part of life in Westport in 2016. To enjoy, CLICK HERE. Happy New Year!

