On Line at Lululemon Athletica

Monday, December 26, 2016
Customer lines for the checkout counter snaked around Westport’s Main Street Lululemon Athletica store today. A clerk said, “So far about half our customers are returning merchandise and half are buying sale items.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 12/26/16 at 01:38 PM
Comments
Next entry: Many Happy (?) Returns
Previous entry: ‘Bettyville’ is 2017 WestportREADS Selection
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy