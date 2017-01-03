Norwalk Police Nab 2 in Westport in Stolen Car



Norwalk police, assisted by Westport and state police, today arrested two juveniles at the bottom of the I-95 northbound exit ramp in Westport who allegedly stole a car a short time earlier in Norwalk. Norwalk police said a female flagged down an officer in the area of 40 Woodward Ave. who said her car was just stolen. Officer Luis Serrano spotted it entering I-95 and made the stop in Westport where the male juveniles were taken into custody without incident, police said. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Norwalk Police photo

