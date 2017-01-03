New Merritt Danger: Wrong Way Tractor-Trailer

Tuesday, January 03, 2017
UPDATE A tractor-trailer going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the Merritt Parkway just before Exit 41 in Westport late today had motorists swerving to get out of the way. State police managed to stop the vehicle before it caused a collision, closed the highway, and backed it down to Exit 40 in Norwalk. The closure touched off large backups. The Department of Transportation said the highway was reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Westporter Jason Miller snapped this photo as he was on his way home. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jason Miller for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/03/17 at 04:36 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Dems’ House Majority Slips by 1 With Resignation
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy