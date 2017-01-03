New Merritt Danger: Wrong Way Tractor-Trailer



UPDATE A tractor-trailer going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the Merritt Parkway just before Exit 41 in Westport late today had motorists swerving to get out of the way. State police managed to stop the vehicle before it caused a collision, closed the highway, and backed it down to Exit 40 in Norwalk. The closure touched off large backups. The Department of Transportation said the highway was reopened shortly after 5 p.m. Westporter Jason Miller snapped this photo as he was on his way home. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jason Miller for WestportNow.com

