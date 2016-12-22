Merritt Crash Sends Car Into Woods

UPDATE A rollover accident on the Merritt Parkway tonight sent a car into the woods just off of Westport’s Twin Oaks Lane.



The car ended upside down in the woods near Twin Oaks Lane. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) News-12 Connecticut photo

The car ended upside down in the woods near Twin Oaks Lane. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

One person was trapped in the vehicle, which was on its roof when found, while a second was on the ground following the 10:25 p.m. incident, officials said.

Both were later transported to Norwalk Hospital. Their conditions were not known. The car was about 40 feet off the highway where it had been northbound.

Westport and Norwalk fire and ambulance units responded to the scene as well as Westport and state police.

The parkway was closed between exits 41 in Westport and 40 in Norwalk for about an hour until the scene was cleared.