Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Malloy Announces New DMV Efficiency Measures

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy today announced that successful efficiency measures tested at two Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices are being implemented statewide.

He said the pilot program launched in Wethersfield and Enfield in September and October had led to a 55 percent reduction in wait times.

“For the last few decades, our state’s DMV systems needed a serious upgrade and modernization, but those tough decisions were put off for too long,” Malloy said.

He said new measures include:

—Opening DMV branch doors 15 minutes early and reviewing paperwork and compliance requirements for as many customers as possible to smooth out the early morning peak volume and allow all employees to be serving customers as soon as the offices formally open.

—Implementing a Quick Ticket service with the primary responsibility of giving customers a service ticket immediately upon arrival at a DMV branch.  This eliminates waiting to obtain a ticket and then waiting again to be served.

—Making available a customer advocate who has the primary responsibility of checking all paperwork and compliance requirements after customers have a ticket.  This helps ensure that customers are fully prepared and can be handled more quickly and efficiently upon being served.

An announcement said results of the first month of the new measures in the DMV branch in Norwalk resulted in a reduction of average wait times from one hour, 16 minutes, 29 seconds in November 2015 to 41 minutes, 18 seconds, or 46 percent last month.

In addition to the improvements being made for in-person visits, the DMV is also beginning a process of upgrading its telephone customer contact center in order to give customers even more convenient options when conducting business over the telephone, an announcement said.

Posted 12/28/16 at 02:01 PM

