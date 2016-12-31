Lynn Backalenick, 65

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Lynn Backalenick, who grew up in Westport, died Dec. 26 at Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York City. She was 65.
She graduated from Staples High School and attended Goddard College, moving on to a career in the graphic arts. She gained recognition as an art director in the audio-visual field.
Her vast array of friends will remember her warmth, her quick smile, her ready wit, and her loving nature. She touched the lives of many and will be missed greatly.
She is survived by her husband James Kendrick, her siblings Paul, Lisa, Kim, and her mother Irene of Bridgeport, a former longtime Westport resident and noted journalist, theater critic, and most recently, poet.
Friends who wish to honor her name may consider contributing to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, her family said.
Posted 12/31/16 at 02:12 PM
Comments
Next entry: Kicking Off First Night
Previous entry: New Year’s Eve at the Market
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy