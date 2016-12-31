Lynn Backalenick, 65

Lynn Backalenick, who grew up in Westport, died Dec. 26 at Mt. Sinai Hospital, New York City. She was 65.



Lynn Backalenick: art director. Contributed photo : art director.

She graduated from Staples High School and attended Goddard College, moving on to a career in the graphic arts. She gained recognition as an art director in the audio-visual field.

Her vast array of friends will remember her warmth, her quick smile, her ready wit, and her loving nature. She touched the lives of many and will be missed greatly.

She is survived by her husband James Kendrick, her siblings Paul, Lisa, Kim, and her mother Irene of Bridgeport, a former longtime Westport resident and noted journalist, theater critic, and most recently, poet.

Friends who wish to honor her name may consider contributing to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, her family said.