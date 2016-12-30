Lisa Ann Potts-Polito, 50

Friday, December 30, 2016
Lisa Ann Potts-Polito of Westport died Dec. 28 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. She was 50.
Born in Evergreen Park, Illinois on Aug. 30, 1966, she was raised in South Holland and Crete, Illinois. A leader in the hospitality industry, she was most recently senior vice president of sales and marketing for Trump Hotels and was previously a longtime senior executive at Starwood Hotels.
She was predeceased by her parents, Richard Austin Potts and Anne Marie (Byrnes) Potts. She is survived by her husband, Vincent T. Polito; her siblings, Dr. Steven Potts of Chicago and Susan Kluskowski of Stillwater, Minnesota; nephews Jacob and Nicholas Kluskowski of Minneapolis; brother-in-law Mario Gonzalez and sister-in-law Janet Polito of Yarmouthport, Massachusetts; brother-in-law Robert Polito and sister-in-law Janice Bicchieri of Baltimore, Maryland; brother-in-law James Polito of Melrose, Massachusetts; nephew Christian Polito and niece Francesca Polito of Herndon, Virginia, and by her many friends.
Lisa was a woman of strong Catholic faith; she touched the lives of countless co-workers and friends and was truly beloved by all.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale, IL. Funeral will be Thursday, Jan. 5. Family and friends will meet for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 10134 S. Longwood Drive., Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, Illinois.
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/lisapottspolito or Catholic Charities of Fairfield County Connecticut, http://www.ccfairfield.org/donate For Information. 630-323-0275 or http://www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lisa’s memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Center http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/lisapottspolito or Catholic Charities of Fairfield County Connecticut, http://www.ccfairfield.org/donate.
For Information. (630)323-0275 or http://www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Posted 12/30/16 at 03:17 PM
Comments
Previous entry: Speeding Stop Again Leads to Westporter’s Drug Arrest
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy