Lisa Ann Potts-Polito, 50

Lisa Ann Potts-Polito of Westport died Dec. 28 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. She was 50.



Lisa Ann Potts-Polito: Trump Hotels exec. Contributed photo Trump Hotels exec.

Born in Evergreen Park, Illinois on Aug. 30, 1966, she was raised in South Holland and Crete, Illinois. A leader in the hospitality industry, she was most recently senior vice president of sales and marketing for Trump Hotels and was previously a longtime senior executive at Starwood Hotels.

She was predeceased by her parents, Richard Austin Potts and Anne Marie (Byrnes) Potts. She is survived by her husband, Vincent T. Polito; her siblings, Dr. Steven Potts of Chicago and Susan Kluskowski of Stillwater, Minnesota; nephews Jacob and Nicholas Kluskowski of Minneapolis; brother-in-law Mario Gonzalez and sister-in-law Janet Polito of Yarmouthport, Massachusetts; brother-in-law Robert Polito and sister-in-law Janice Bicchieri of Baltimore, Maryland; brother-in-law James Polito of Melrose, Massachusetts; nephew Christian Polito and niece Francesca Polito of Herndon, Virginia, and by her many friends.

Lisa was a woman of strong Catholic faith; she touched the lives of countless co-workers and friends and was truly beloved by all.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale, IL. Funeral will be Thursday, Jan. 5. Family and friends will meet for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 10134 S. Longwood Drive., Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lisa’s memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Center http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/lisapottspolito or Catholic Charities of Fairfield County Connecticut, http://www.ccfairfield.org/donate.

