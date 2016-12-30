Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Lillian August NEW YEARS DAY SALE Save up to 70% off on Home Furnishings, Gifts & Accessories, Lighting, Rugs and more... Open New Year's Day 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Don't Miss Hourly Drawings & Complimentary Brunch 11:00 - 3:00
Boca Restaurant & Bar, 43 Main ST. Westport, 203-557-0720, open 7 Days starting at 11:30 a.m.
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Friday, December 30, 2016

Lisa Ann Potts-Polito, 50

Email Favicon Facebook Favicon LinkedIn Favicon

Lisa Ann Potts-Polito of Westport died Dec. 28 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. She was 50.

WestportNow.com Image
Lisa Ann Potts-Polito: Trump Hotels exec.  Contributed photo

Born in Evergreen Park, Illinois on Aug. 30, 1966, she was raised in South Holland and Crete, Illinois. A leader in the hospitality industry, she was most recently senior vice president of sales and marketing for Trump Hotels and was previously a longtime senior executive at Starwood Hotels.

She was predeceased by her parents, Richard Austin Potts and Anne Marie (Byrnes) Potts. She is survived by her husband, Vincent T. Polito; her siblings, Dr. Steven Potts of Chicago and Susan Kluskowski of Stillwater, Minnesota; nephews Jacob and Nicholas Kluskowski of Minneapolis; brother-in-law Mario Gonzalez and sister-in-law Janet Polito of Yarmouthport, Massachusetts; brother-in-law Robert Polito and sister-in-law Janice Bicchieri of Baltimore, Maryland; brother-in-law James Polito of Melrose, Massachusetts; nephew Christian Polito and niece Francesca Polito of Herndon, Virginia,  and by her many friends.

Lisa was a woman of strong Catholic faith; she touched the lives of countless co-workers and friends and was truly beloved by all.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 4 p.m.to 7 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale, IL. Funeral will be Thursday, Jan. 5. Family and friends will meet for a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 10134 S. Longwood Drive., Chicago. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, Illinois.

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center   http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/lisapottspolito or Catholic Charities of Fairfield County Connecticut, http://www.ccfairfield.org/donate  For Information. 630-323-0275 or http://www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com 

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lisa’s memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Center   http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/lisapottspolito or Catholic Charities of Fairfield County Connecticut, http://www.ccfairfield.org/donate.

For Information. (630)323-0275 or http://www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.

Posted 12/30/16 at 03:17 PM

Comments

Comment Policy

No comments yet.

You need to Register and be logged in to post comments. If you are already registered but are not logged in, you can Login here.

Name:

Email:

Location:

URL:

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

You must be logged in to comment. You must also answer the question or solve the equation below:

1 + 7 = ? (1 character(s) required)

Please note by clicking on "Submit" you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Inappropriate posts may be removed.

Previous entry: Speeding Stop Again Leads to Westporter’s Drug Arrest

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC -- Personal Training for Life -- (203) 454-0709 -- Westport, CT

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC

serving Westport
since 1995

peakpersonalfitnessct.com

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Gus Kalivas, CPA, Financial Advisor, Ameriprise WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC