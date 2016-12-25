Lighting Up for Christmas



Lee Bennett of Statford was among volunteers today at the the 46th annual Community Christmas Day Reception at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, showing off her Christmas sweater with flashing lights. Bennett, who said she has been volunteering for about 10 years, is a familiar face to many Westporters. A 32-year U.S. Postal Service employee, she worked for 26 years at the main Westport post office before transferring to Bridgeport four years ago. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

