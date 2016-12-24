Kingsbury to Lead Nichols Department

Westport Fire Chief Andrew Kingsbury confirmed today that he will be taking over as chief of Trumbull’s Nichols Fire Department following his retirement March 1 after 31 years in Westport.





Andy Kingsbury: will be sworn in upon retirement from Westport. Dave Matlow /WN file photo will be sworn in upon retirement from Westport.

Announcement of Kingsbury’s new post in Trumbull, where he lives, was made at the Nichols department’s holiday party.

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe announced Kingsbury’s retirement Wednesday after five years as chief and promotion of Assistant Chief Rob Yost to the top post. (See WestportNow Dec. 21, 2016)

Kingsbury, 52, said he would take on administrative duties Jan. 1 in the Nichols department as acting chief but not be sworn in until after he leaves Westport.

“I will be working very hard during these next two months to wrap up some projects and finish getting Rob up to speed,” he said.

Among those projects is a strategic study underway with a town committee and Matrix Consulting Group to position the Westport department for 21st century firefighting.

Founded in 1917, the Nichols Fire Department is one of three all-volunteer departments in Trumbull. The department’s website lists KIngsbury as its current safety officer.