Janice S. Lamartine, 80

Tuesday, December 20, 2016
Janice S. Lamartine of Weston died Dec. 18 after a 10-year battle with multiple cancers. She was 80.
She was the wife of Joseph T. Lamartine, deceased and resided in Westport and Weston for more than 40 years.
She is survived by her daughters, Janice Rose Lamartine and Jose Arreguin, of Lake in the Hills, Illinois, and Stephanie Schwartz and David Schwartz, of Weston; also by grandchildren Jason Schwartz and Elaine Fisher and Andrew Schwartz. and great-grandaughter Amelia Schwartz.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 8 PM at the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. A mass will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. at Saint. Luke Church in Westport.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations are made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Danbury, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810 and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, P.O. Box 489, Wilton, CT. 06897.
Posted 12/20/16 at 01:38 PM
Comments
