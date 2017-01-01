‘It’s Cold!’

Sunday, January 01, 2017
A couple of plungers at Westport’s Compo Beach today show that Freezin’ for a Reason for Temple Israel’s annual New Year’s Day charity plunge is more than a slogan. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 01/01/17 at 11:50 AM
Comments
Next entry: A Plunge Smile
Previous entry: Capturing the Moment
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy