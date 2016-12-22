It’s a Wrap for CLASP Homes at B&N



It was the turn of Westport nonprofit CLASP Homes today to wrap holiday gifts at Westport’s Barnes & Noble and collect donations. Michele Markelon (l), CLASP Homes vice president of finance, and Jeannine Howard, CLASP Homes director of human services, did the honors. CLASP Homes creates and supports family environments for people with autism and intellectual disabilities. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

