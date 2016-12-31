I-95 Northbound Reopened After Fatal Crash

Saturday, December 31, 2016
UPDATE I-95 northbound between Exits 17 and 18 in Westport was shut down today following a fatal crash between Hales Road and Hillspoint Road. At least four persons were injured and state and Westport police apprehended three of four persons who fled the scene on foot, according to reports from the scene. A car involved in the accident with a tractor-trailer can be seen in the middle of the roadway awaiting removal. Just before noon, a tow truck hauled a van involved in the crash out of the woods and up an embankment. State police reopened the roadway at 12:20 p.m., seven hours after the crash. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 12/31/16 at 08:55 AM
Comments
Next entry: Greens Farms Road Backup
Previous entry: Fatal I-95 Crash, Police Seek Fleeing Teens
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy