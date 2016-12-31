I-95 Northbound Reopened After Fatal Crash



UPDATE I-95 northbound between Exits 17 and 18 in Westport was shut down today following a fatal crash between Hales Road and Hillspoint Road. At least four persons were injured and state and Westport police apprehended three of four persons who fled the scene on foot, according to reports from the scene. A car involved in the accident with a tractor-trailer can be seen in the middle of the roadway awaiting removal. Just before noon, a tow truck hauled a van involved in the crash out of the woods and up an embankment. State police reopened the roadway at 12:20 p.m., seven hours after the crash. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

