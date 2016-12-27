Hanukkah Honors for Westport Police Officer



Westport Police Officer Rachel Baron (c) was asked to light the Hanukkah shamash candle tonight at a Westport memorah lighting at Compo Acres Shopping Center. The candle is used to light the other candles on the menorah, one for each night of the eight-day Jewish celebration, wihich began on Saturday. With her are Rabbi Yehoshua Hecht (l) and Rabbi Lev Stone of Beth Israel of Westport-Norwalk and The Schneerson Center for Jewish Life, CT, which sponsored the event, now in its 11th year. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

