Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Granger at the Movies: Top 10 List for 2016

By Susan Granger

Special to WestportNow

Susan Granger’s Top 10 List for 2016:

MOVIES: (in alphabetical order):

“Arrival”
“Deadpool”
“Florence Foster Jenkins”
“Hell Or High Water”
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Manchester By The Sea”
“Moonlight”
“Sully”
“Zootopia”

ACTOR:

Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea”
Ryan Gosling in “La La Land”
Hugh Grant in “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Michael Fassbender for “The Light Between Oceans”
Jake Gyllenhaal for “Nocturnal Animals”
Tom Hanks in “Sully”
Michael Keaton in “The Founder”
Viggo Mortensen for “Captain Fantastic”
Ryan Reynolds in “Deadpool”
Denzel Washington in “Fences”

ACTRESS:

Amy Adams in “Arrival” & ”Nocturnal Animals”
Annette Bening in “20th Century Women”
Taraji P. Henson in “Hidden Figures”
Isabelle Huppert in “Elle”
Natalie Portman in “Jackie”
Emma Stone in “La La Land”
Meryl Streep in “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Tilda Swinton in “A Bigger Splash”
Alicia Vikander in “A Light Between Oceans”
Rachel Weitz in “Denial”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Mahershala Ali in “Moonlight” & “Hidden Figures”
Jeff Bridges in “Hell or High Water”
Ralph Fiennes in “A Bigger Splash”
Lucas Hedges in “Manchester by the Sea”
Simon Helberg in “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Tracy Letts in “Indignation”
Dev Patel in “Lion”
Robert Redford in “Pete’s Dragon”
Peter Sarsgaard in “Jackie”
Michael Shannon in “Nocturnal Animals”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Viola Davis in “Fences”
Elle Fanning in “20th Century Women”
Naomie Harris in “Moonlight”
Felicity Jones in “A Monster Calls”
Nicole Kidman in “Lion”
Helen Mirren in “Eye in the Sky”
Janelle Monae in “Hidden Figures”
Lupita Nyong’o in “Queen of Katwe”
Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams in “Manchester by the Sea”

BEST DIRECTOR:

Damien Chazelle for “La La Land”
Garth Davis for “Lion”
Clint Eastwood for “Sully”
Tom Ford for “Nocturnal Animals”
Stephen Frears for “Florence Foster Jenkins”
Barry Jenkins for “Moonlight”
Pablo Larrain for “Jackie”
Kenneth Lonergan for “Manchester by the Sea”
David Mackenzie for “Hell or High Water”
Denis Villenueve for “Arrival”

( Editor’s Note: Westport resident Susan Granger grew up in Hollywood, studied journalism with Pierre Salinger at Mills College, and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with highest honors in journalism. In addition to writing for newspapers and magazines, she has been on radio/television as an anchorwoman and movie/drama critic for many years. See her reviews at www.susangranger.com.)

Posted 12/27/16 at 12:15 PM

Next entry: Three Juveniles Arrested in Westport Pursuit

Previous entry: Christmas Eve Cocaine Bust

