Gallery: Baron’s South Uncovered



A photo tour of the town-owned Baron’s South property following several weeks of work by arborists removing dead trees with widow maker branches, out-of-control brush and tree-strangling bittersweet vines. The work was overseen by Town Tree Warden Bruce Lindsay, who was named to the post three years ago. Town bodies earlier this year approved a $75,000 appropriation for tree removal, trail reclamation, and design work for the 22-acre property zoned as passive recreational open space. Molly Alger for WestportNow.com