Fatal I-95 Crash, Police Seek Fleeing Teens

Saturday, December 31, 2016
UPDATE A vehicle went down an embankment early today on I-95 in Westport, killing one person, according to reports from the scene.
Police were seeking at least four persons, described as teens, who fled the scene in the area of Greens Farms Road, Valley Road, and Lakeview Road, the reports said. A second vehicle was involved in the crash, according to emergency workers.
A short time later, Westport police said they had two suspects in custody on Lakeview Road and still later state police said they had one in custody on Hales Street.
Westport EMS transported two injured persons from the scene to Norwalk Hospital, indicating additional persons were involved in the accident.
The accident occurred on the northbound side and the suspects reportedly fled across the southbound side on to Greens Farms Road.
State police, Westport police, and K-9 units were tracking the suspects.
Posted 12/31/16 at 05:37 AM
Comments
