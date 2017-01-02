Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Monday, January 02, 2017

Edna Butner, 88

Edna Mae Thomas Butner, formerly of Westport and Nantucket, Massachusetts, died Dec. 13 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 88.

Edna Butner: former Westporter. Contributed photo

She was born Sept. 24, 1928 in Negaunee, Michigan to Ira and Jennie Thomas. She attended Central Grammar School and graduated from Negaunee High School. She was a good student, and involved in her community, she was a Camp Fire Girl, as well as being part of many school clubs and organizations.

She attended Northern Michigan University until entering and graduating from Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago in 1950 as a registered nurse.

She met her future husband Edward in Long Beach, California and married him on Oct. 17, 1951. The couple moved to Westport where they lived their early years where they raised their three children.

While living in Westport, Edna was employed by Norwalk Hospital as a nurse. Later, she was with Westport Manor and Waveny Care center in New Canaan as a nurse and later as a supervisor.

During this time she was an active member of the Westport Woman’s Club, Saugatuck Congregational Church, School PTA and a Girl Scout leader.

She was happiest when she was by the water, whether it was Compo Beach, the Hawaiian Islands, Florida, Nantucket, or Shag Lake, Michigan.

Edna and Edward retired to Nantucket in 1987 where Edna continued to volunteer at the local blood drives and The Island Home senior residence. 

While on Nantucket, Edna learned to weave and make Nantucket Baskets. She was a regular member of the First Congregational   Church, and Ladies Union Circle. Any request for help Edna was there with a smile. When not on Nantucket Edna could be found with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years Edward J Butner Jr. of Connecticut , Laura B Hardon (Allen) Gilbert, Arizona, Edward J Butner (Lynn) of Trumbull, and Jennifer Anderson (Scott) of Westport. She had four grandchildren: Jamie Whittendale , Thomas Hardon, Christopher and Margaret Butner, and her brother, Russell C Thomas of Negaunee, Michigan.

She was predeceased by her brother Roy Thomas of Negaunee, Michigan.

She was a woman who could be counted on for hard work when needed quick with a laugh, support and loyalty. She will be missed by many people whose lives she touched.

A service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Saugatuck Congregational Church. Interment will be private.

At the request of her family, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the First Congregational Church, 62 Center St. Box 866 Nantucket, MA 02554, or The Negaunee Historical Society 303 East Main St. P. O. Box 221, Negaunee, MI 49866.

Posted 01/02/17 at 01:13 PM

