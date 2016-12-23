Deal Gives Democrats Edge in Evenly Split CT Senate

By Mark Pazniokas

Senate Democrats and Republicans finalized a deal today on how an evenly divided Senate will operate in 2017, agreeing that Senate President Pro Tem Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, will remain as the top leader, while sharing some authority with the GOP.

The deal came after weeks of fitful talks, including an unexpected telephone call Looney made to Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, R-North Haven, on Wednesday night, a day after Looney’s kidney transplant at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Looney’s retention of the top spot reflects an edge Democrats kept as the GOP picked up three seats in November to turn a 21-15 Democratic majority into an 18-18 tie: The ability of Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, a Democrat, to break ties as the presiding officer.

Without a deal, Senate Republicans were prepared to file a lawsuit today seeking a declaratory ruling that the presiding officer’s ability to break ties did not extend to the election of the Senate’s top leader on Jan. 4, the opening day of the five-month session.

