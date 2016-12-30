CT Identifies $50 million in Mid-Year Cuts to Municipalities

By Jacqueline Rabe Thomas

City and town leaders today learned how much less the state will be sending their municipalities for education and construction projects for the fiscal year that ends July 1.

[The Educational Cost Sharing (ECS) aid to Westport would be cut an additional $443,947, bringing the total reduction from the previous fiscal year to $1,517,602. In addition, Westport will see a $146,394 reduction in its Local Capital Improvement Program (LoCIP) grant.]

The $50 million in midyear cuts announced by the governor’s budget office come after the legislature adopted a budget with $20 million in unassigned cuts to municipalities and $30 million from grants for local construction projects.

While every town is touched by the reductions announced today, the cuts to education largely fall on the state’s wealthiest communities.

