Christmas Reception Attracts a Crowd



Dozens of persons today attended the 46th annual Community Christmas Day Reception at the Saugatuck Congregational Church. The event was a joint effort of the church and The First Unitarian Church of Westport, Temple Israel, and United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston. Volunteers also came from other congregations as well. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

