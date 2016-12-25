Christmas Morning Walk



Westporter James Dodwell takes a Christmas Day morning walk today along Main Street with Boomer, a 10-month-old black Lab. He said the photo is significant to him in that “it ties a loop. Everyone in my family has had their photo on WestportNow—my wife, Ai, and daughters Paige and Larkin and even our other dog, Burt, a chocolate Lab, now finally me.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

