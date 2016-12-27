Christmas Eve Cocaine Bust

Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Officers arrested a Westport man at his Kings Highway South address for snorting cocaine on his kitchen table Christmas Eve, police said today.
Officers responded to the residence following a 911 call around 11 p.m. Saturday.
Andrew Kindt, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and risk of injury to a child since two children were home at the time, Lt. David Farrell said.
“Responding officers approached the residence and observed Andrew Kindt preparing suspected cocaine on the kitchen table and then snorting it,” Farrell said.
“Officers made entry and observed Kindt sweep the remaining narcotics and paraphernalia into his pocket in an attempt to conceal it. Kindt later admitted to the cocaine use, and that it was given to him by a friend.”
Held on a $5,000 bond, Kindt was scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court today.
Posted 12/27/16 at 12:06 PM
Comments
Next entry: Granger at the Movies: Top 10 List for 2016
Previous entry: Truck Hits Railroad Overpass
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy