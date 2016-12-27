Christmas Eve Cocaine Bust

Officers arrested a Westport man at his Kings Highway South address for snorting cocaine on his kitchen table Christmas Eve, police said today.



Andrew Kindt: held on $5,000 bail. Westport Police photo held on $5,000 bail.

Officers responded to the residence following a 911 call around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Andrew Kindt, 40, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and risk of injury to a child since two children were home at the time, Lt. David Farrell said.

“Responding officers approached the residence and observed Andrew Kindt preparing suspected cocaine on the kitchen table and then snorting it,” Farrell said.

“Officers made entry and observed Kindt sweep the remaining narcotics and paraphernalia into his pocket in an attempt to conceal it. Kindt later admitted to the cocaine use, and that it was given to him by a friend.”

Held on a $5,000 bond, Kindt was scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court today.