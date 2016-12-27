Charles S. Friedson, 55

Charles “Charly” Sanford Friedson of Denver, Colorado, a former Westport resident, died Dec. 19 of a heart attack. He was 55.



Charles Friedson: 1978 Staples grad. LinkedIn photo 1978 Staples grad.

He grew up in Westport where members of the Friedson family were longtime residents. They owned Economy Foods and Economy Liquors on Main Street from the 1930s through early 1960s, and The Tack Room from 1963 through 2003, and now online. His grandparents owned the Music Room.

He graduated from Staples High School in 1978 and later joined the military, studying German and Spanish at the Defense Language Institute.

From 1981 to 1983, he served as a U.S. Army strategic debriefer for U.S. Army Intelligence in the Munich, Germany area.

While in Germany, he attended the Munich extension of the University of Maryland, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing/marketing management.

He went on to work in advertising and marketing program development, writing, producing, casting, and directing television commercials, print ads, direct mail campaigns, radio and internet marketing promotions.

He produced televised segments for Jerry Spring, Jenny Jones, and Sally Jessie Raphael, among others.

In later years, he ran a variety of manufacturing, marketing, and entertainment businesses. In addition, he was sales manager for several equestrian wholesalers.

A lifelong animal lover, he always had a treat and a hug for anything with fur.

He is survived by his mother Bernice S. Friedson and his brothers John, Ron and Russell Friedson, his daughter Elise, son Joe, and wife Sandy Friedson.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Ave., Norwalk.

Donations in his name can be made to Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (LAVA), 119 W. 40th St., 19th Floor, New York, NY 10018 or online at https://iava.org/.