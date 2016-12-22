Carriage Ride on Main Street



John Allegra of Allegra Farm, East Haddam, guides his horses on Westport’s Main Street today in carriage rides provided for shoppers by the Westport Downtown Merchants Association and Westport Weston Chamber of Commerce. Allegra said he has been offering carriage rides for 60 years, including at all Westport First Nights, and will be at the forthcoming 23rd annual event on Dec. 31 (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

