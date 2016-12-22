Busy Pre-Holiday Westport Farmers Market

Thursday, December 22, 2016
There was a busy special pre-holiday session today of the Westport Winter Farmers Market at Gilbertie’s Herb Garden, 7 Sylvan Lane. There will be no market on Saturday, but it will resume its Saturday schedule on Dec 31. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 12/22/16 at 01:38 PM
Comments
Next entry: Market Offerings: Apple Glazed Popcorn, Apple Cotton Candy
Previous entry: Westport Property Transfers Dec. 5 - 9, 2016
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy