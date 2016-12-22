Boy Scouts to Pick Up Xmas Trees

As a community service for Westport families, Boy Scout Troop 39 will hold its seventh annual Christmas tree pick up on Saturday, Jan. 7.



Boy Scouts pick up Christmas trees in last year’s effort. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

Families looking for help in having their trees removed and recycled must reserve a spot online and take their tree to the end of their driveway the night before. Once picked up, the trees will be recycled as mulch, according to a news release.

The suggested donation is $20 per tree. The funds collected go toward Boy Scout Troop 39’s character-building activities, such as food drives, community service projects, and high adventure backpacking trips.

Reservations are being accepted at http://www.troopmasterweb.com/troop39westport. Sign up, tape your donation in cash or check (made out to Boy Scout Troop 39) to your front door and have your tree down at the end of your driveway no later than 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.