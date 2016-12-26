Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
The finest homemade Thai food, great for sitdown and take-out located in Downtown, Westport
Boca Restaurant & Bar, 43 Main ST. Westport, 203-557-0720, open 7 Days starting at 11:30 a.m.
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Monday, December 26, 2016

‘Bettyville’ is 2017 WestportREADS Selection

Email Favicon Facebook Favicon LinkedIn Favicon

WestportREADS, organized annually by the Westport Library since 2001, has chosen “Bettyville” by George Hodgman as its 2017 selection.

WestportNow.com Image
“Bettyville” by Geroge Hodgman: “witty, tender memoir.” Contributed photo

The 2015 book tackles questions about the author’s identity as a gay man, as a writer and as a son. Described as a “a funny and heartbreaking memoir, it chronicles a complicated mother-son journey.” the library said.

Its publisher describes it as a “witty, tender memoir of a son’s journey home to care for his irascible mother—a tale of secrets, silences, and enduring love.”

A keynote talk with Hodgman​ is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in the McManus Room.

The companion books continue the identity dilemma. “I’ll Give You the Sun” is an award-winning book about first love, family, loss and betrayal that invites contemplation about the identity of artists. The middle-grade book “Lily and Dunkin” and the upper-elementary book “George” focus on how and why children label themselves.

The picture book “Red” is a light-hearted story about a crayon with an identity crisis, the library said.

Those who would like a facilitator for a book discussion, are asked to contact Mary Parmelee at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Kathleen Malloy at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). For a full list of scheduled events, click here.

WestportREADS is funded by the estate of Jerry A. Tishman.

Posted 12/26/16 at 11:43 AM

Comments

Comment Policy

No comments yet.

You need to Register and be logged in to post comments. If you are already registered but are not logged in, you can Login here.

Name:

Email:

Location:

URL:

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

You must be logged in to comment. You must also answer the question or solve the equation below:

10 - 9 = ? (1 character(s) required)

Please note by clicking on "Submit" you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Inappropriate posts may be removed.

Previous entry: Readying for New Year’s Day Compo Plunge

<< Back to main

sponsors

PILATES for
EVERY BODY

since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness

Pilates for Every Body

Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class

GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!

Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment

177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924

Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC -- Personal Training for Life -- (203) 454-0709 -- Westport, CT

Peak Personal Fitness, LLC

serving Westport
since 1995

peakpersonalfitnessct.com

eyeglasses.com

More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality

Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East

Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?

CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool

Linda T. Gottlieb

Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Register / Log in

Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up  •  Login
Comment Policy

sponsors
Discover Earthplace! Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Connecticut Gus Kalivas, CPA, Financial Advisor, Ameriprise WestportNow Year in Pictures 2015 Give to Public Schools in Need! - Go to DonorsChoose.org
SPONSORS
August West Chimney Sweeps

Francois du Pont
Jewelers

Francois du Pont, 6 Sconset Square

6 Sconset Square
Westport, CT
203·226·9804

Advertise on WestportNow.com ads@westportnow.com

WestportNow wins 17 citations in the 2015 Society of Professional Journalists, Connecticut Awards

InfoPulse LLC