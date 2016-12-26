‘Bettyville’ is 2017 WestportREADS Selection

Monday, December 26, 2016
WestportREADS, organized annually by the Westport Library since 2001, has chosen “Bettyville” by George Hodgman as its 2017 selection.
The 2015 book tackles questions about the author’s identity as a gay man, as a writer and as a son. Described as a “a funny and heartbreaking memoir, it chronicles a complicated mother-son journey.” the library said.
Its publisher describes it as a “witty, tender memoir of a son’s journey home to care for his irascible mother—a tale of secrets, silences, and enduring love.”
A keynote talk with Hodgman is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. in the McManus Room.
The companion books continue the identity dilemma. “I’ll Give You the Sun” is an award-winning book about first love, family, loss and betrayal that invites contemplation about the identity of artists. The middle-grade book “Lily and Dunkin” and the upper-elementary book “George” focus on how and why children label themselves.
The picture book “Red” is a light-hearted story about a crayon with an identity crisis, the library said.
Those who would like a facilitator for a book discussion, are asked to contact Mary Parmelee at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or Kathleen Malloy at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). For a full list of scheduled events, click here.
WestportREADS is funded by the estate of Jerry A. Tishman.
Posted 12/26/16 at 11:43 AM
Comments
